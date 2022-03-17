Look: Sharjah Ruler opens new tourist landmark in Kalba

The Dubai Ruler toured the 'most beautiful building' with his sons.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday, the first phase of Al Hosn Heritage Neighborhood project in Kalba.
The Sharjah Ruler toured the corridors of the neighborhood, whose revival and restoration comes according to his directives as the region constitutes a historical and archaeological legacy to be marked as an important tourist landmark for visitors from different regions.
Dr Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the remaining process of the restoration and revival of the area, and listened to a detailed explanation of the progress of the works there, and the most prominent archaeological evidence discovered during the restoration operations.
The neighborhood includes the hospital, whose doors have been redesigned like its main shape in the past, in addition to displaying the collectibles of the therapist at the time in its private display rooms.
The neighborhood also includes, according to the data and information, 15 old houses that were previously demolished and reconstructed, where 5 of them opened in the current stage, to complete the remaining houses in the coming stages.
The neighborhood includes the heritage market, which was reconstructed in a larger size than its original size to include 16 shops for young Emirati entrepreneurs.
The old heritage mosque was renovated, maintained, and expanded, as it had been subjected to many demolitions and construction in the past. The drawings and inscriptions previously found on the pulpit and the mihrab were taken into consideration.
The Sharjah Ruler also inaugurated the House of Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi, which has been restored and rehabilitated, as it is one of the most important heritage landmarks in the Emirate of Sharjah, and one of the most prominent evidence of the emirate’s long-standing economic and cultural role. The house was built between 1898 and 1901 opposite the city’s historical fortress on the beach.
The inauguration was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Customs, Ports and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s Office in Kalba City; Sheikh Muhammad bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and a number of senior officials, heads of government departments and notables of the region.
