Look: Sharjah Ruler opens stunning new clock tower

A stunning new clock tower has risen up in the coastal city of Kalba.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Clock Tower Square in Kalba on Thursday.
The 42-metre clock tower is in the middle of the square and is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city.
The Sharjah Ruler had laid the foundation stone for the project in April last year.
