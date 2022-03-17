Look: Sharjah Ruler opens stunning new clock tower

The 42-metre clock tower is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:28 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:30 AM

A stunning new clock tower has risen up in the coastal city of Kalba.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Clock Tower Square in Kalba ‎‎‎‎on Thursday.

The 42-metre clock tower is in the middle of the square and is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city.

ALSO READ:

The Sharjah Ruler had laid the foundation stone for the project in April last year.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com