UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: Sharjah Ruler opens stunning new clock tower

The 42-metre clock tower is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:28 AM

Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 9:30 AM

A stunning new clock tower has risen up in the coastal city of Kalba.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Clock Tower Square in Kalba ‎‎‎‎on Thursday.

The 42-metre clock tower is in the middle of the square and is designed in such a way that it can be seen from all parts of the city.

ALSO READ:

The Sharjah Ruler had laid the foundation stone for the project in April last year.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com


More news from UAE Attractions