Sharjah's House of Wisdom shortlisted for 'Library of the Year' award

Authorities in partnership with the Chinese and Pakistani counterparts helped seize large quantities of drugs
UAE23 hours ago
Sharjah’s House of Wisdom has been shortlisted as ‘The Library of the Year’ in the ninth edition of the International Excellence Awards organised by the London Book Fair (LBF).
The International Excellence Awards recognise the hard work of organisations and individuals demonstrating passion, creativity, and innovation within the industry.
Developed by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in celebration of the emirate’s year-long tenure as UNESCO World Book Capital 2019, the House of Wisdom has 407,500 books, including 322,000 digital ones.
Students, researchers, and individuals from across the world can also access an additional 52,000 videos and 26,000 online journals at Sharjah’s new cultural hub which blends traditional and digital sources of knowledge and supports interactive learning.
Other shortlisted nominees in LBF’s ‘Library of the Year’ Award includes City of Johannesburg (South Africa) and Fran Galovic Koprivnica Public Library (Croatia).
The LBF International Excellence Award winners will be announced during The London Book Fair 2022, set to take place from April 5 – 7.
