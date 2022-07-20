Abu Dhabi: Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, CLYMB among travellers' top picks in 2022

Tripadvisor publishes ‘The Best of the Best Things to Do’ in UAE’s capital

Yas Waterworld, Abu Dhabi. Photo: Supplied

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 5:15 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 5:18 PM

Tripadvisor.com, the travel guidance platform, has published ‘The Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the UAE’s capital, honouring Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan with Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022.

The awards, which are bestowed upon attractions who consistently deliver amazing experiences, are given as a result of positive reviews and ratings shared by travellers from across the world.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the World’s Leading Theme Park inspired by the legendary marque, as well as Yas Waterworld, the world’s only Emirati-themed waterpark, and Qasr Al Watan, the palace of the nation, were ranked among the top 1% of all attractions in Abu Dhabi. The three attractions were honoured with a Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 award.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the incredibly immersive Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park, as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading adventure hub, were among the top 10% of all attractions in the emirate and were awarded a Travellers’ Choice Award 2022.

VP of Operations at Farah Experiences, Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi said: “Delivering exemplary guest experiences is core to our DNA at Farah Experiences. There is truly no better validation than receiving positive reviews and ratings from guests who have enjoyed our attractions and as such we’re honoured to have our theme parks and attractions once again be named among the most favoured in the capital. Accolades like these fuel us to continue improving and elevating our offerings across the board. We’re incredibly excited to welcome tourists from across the world at all of Farah Experiences’ attractions ahead of the busy summer season.”

For all Travellers’ Choice Awards, Tripadvisor analyzss the authentic feedback from its community to identify and rank the best in travel. With over one billion reviews and opinions from real, global travellers, Tripadvisor has the authority and guidance on what to book to truly experience the best of a destination.

Qasr Al Watan.

The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do Awards are based on the reviews and ratings of experiences, tours, attractions and activities over the past 12 months from Tripadvisor travellers, celebrating a vast array of travellers’ most highly recommended activities of 2022.

