Abu Dhabi: Al Qana to see over 10 million visitors in its first year

The waterfront destination was launched in November 2021

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 11:22 PM

Al Qana, a social, dining and entertainment destination in the heart of Abu Dhabi, has recorded impressive footfall since its launch and is on track to achieve its target of over 10 million visitors by the end of 2022.

Over 500 social media influencers have visited the waterfront area since its launch in November 2021, recording over 45 million online impressions.

The National Aquarium of Abu Dhabi (TNA) is Al Qana’s flagship tourist attraction. It is home to over 330 unique species and more than 46,000 animals. It has had over 350,000 visitors since the beginning of the year, 20 per cent of whom were tourists. TNA’s educational programs in the form of its ‘Professors Aquademy’ and ‘Junior Marine Biologist’ programmes have been hugely popular with families and children and have hosted over 25,000 students via school tours over 4 months.

Al Qana’s original and new F&B outlets, 80 per cent of which are Emirati-owned and managed, have also added heavily to the project’s success.

Stuart Gissing, General Manager at Al Qana said, “We are thrilled with the upward trajectory that Al Qana is experiencing, especially when considering the relatively short period of time that it has been open to the public. From day one, our objective has been to transform Al Qana into a leading destination for not only Abu Dhabi but also the entire UAE. The progress we have witnessed through The National Aquarium, The Bridge Lifestyle Hub, and our continually expanding F&B portfolio are effectively reinforcing the vision of the developer. This will soon be bolstered by a further 20,000 sqm of major entertainment additions like Cinemacity, Pixoul Gaming, and Adrenark Adventure further supporting Al Qana’s future ambitions and top-tier destination quality.”

In Q3 of 2022, Al Qana will launch multiple F&B concepts. Cinemacity will be immersive in its own right; the theatre has 15 luxurious screens to provide the best possible viewing experience of global blockbuster movie releases.

Pixoul Gaming, a unique virtualreality and eSports gaming hub will showcase both immersive and modern gaming capabilities under one roof. Pixoul will also include the first-ever certified eSports Academy in the region with a mission to highlight the importance of playing responsibly.

Al Qana’s infrastructure also received the Porcelanosa Award for 'Best Public Space' globally. With rising footfall, new openings, and awards, Al Qana is on track to achieve its vision of inspiring social entertainment and human connections through vibrant lifestyle experiences.

