Sharjah announces special hotel packages, discounts on activities

A new campaign launched in Sharjah offers hotel packages and discounts on activities throughout the emirate’s popular tourist and hospitality destinations. Running till September 30, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s (SCTDA) annual campaign will see hotel packages include discounts on entry tickets to a host of destinations and attractions.
The Sharjah Summer Campaign will see hotels offer a cultural tour that will take visitors through historical, heritage, and eco-tourism destinations and cultural landmarks.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the SCTDA, said: “We are delighted to welcome visitors from the UAE and the region this summer with specially curated packages and exceptional offerings to inspire and nurture the interests of adventure enthusiasts, nature lovers, thrill seekers, holidaymakers, and families. Visitors can partake in truly local experiences across the wide spectrum of the emirate’s ecosystem and enjoy its rich history, geography, nature, culture, heritage, archaeology, and arts, as well as a range of adventure experiences including mountain and aqua entertainment activities.
“In collaboration with our government and private sector partners and in line with the vision of the wise leadership, SCTDA aims to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a key experiential travel destination that offers unrivalled experiences with its distinctive blend of history, culture, heritage, art, and outdoor activities.”
SCTDA is collaborating with 16 hospitality entities for the Sharjah Summer Campaign 2022 to provide special packages and offers to visitors and tourists.
