Zipline, giant swing, mountain biking: UAE's newest adventure destination has it all

Travel guide examines a range of variables such as overall safety and family-friendly accommodation
Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has revealed details of its new adventure project coming up in the Eastern area of Khorfakkan, overlooking the serene Luluyah Beach and adjacent to the spectacular Soueifa mountain.
Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, said that the project set for completion in fourth quarter of 2023 will comprise a zipline, giant swing, a dry-slide track, hiking tracks, mountain bike tracks, and varied amenities for visitors and tourists from the eastern region and across the UAE.
The project also includes an observation deck and a restaurant on the mountain top that offers breathtaking views of the landscape and the adventure track routes.
The project aligns with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to redefine the leisure and travel landscape of Khorfakkan and bolster the emirate’s position as one of the most appealing tourist destinations in the region, he said.
Al Qaseer remarked that the project enriches the expansive portfolio of integrated projects developed by (Shurooq) and offers comprehensive solutions to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences in the East Coast.
He pointed out that the project’s unique location, overlooking the serene Luluyah Beach, brings together entertainment, sports, leisure, and adventure at one destination.
ALSO READ:
Travel guide examines a range of variables such as overall safety and family-friendly accommodation
The tourist attraction will open again in September
Amazing offers for residents include cash back promotions and valuable rewards
The attraction operates daily from 5pm to 7pm
Since the pandemic, more people prefer to stay in the country and explore hotel offerings here rather than travelling outside
More than 80 cultures represented in 26 pavilions
Saij Mountain Lodge is a protected and sustainably managed mountain resort
New offers will be rolled out with unbeatable promotions across experiences, tourist destinations and family entertainment attractions