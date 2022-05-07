Dubai's Global Village ends today: Visitors eagerly await next season

The 26th edition hosted thousands during its record-breaking 194 days of operation

Published: Sat 7 May 2022

Hundreds of thousands of visitors thronged to Global Village to soak in the last day of Season 26.

Many were seen hopping from pavilion to pavilion, enjoying street food and exploring the fair's numerous offerings.

Filipina expat Fatima, a manager at a cleaning company, said she was surprised by the number of visitors at the theme park. "It was packed when I went there, with tourists and residents trying out different activities," she said.

The 26th edition of Global Village hosted thousands of guests during its record-breaking 194 days of operation. Those who missed out on visiting earlier made it a point to go on Saturday before the curtains came down on the fair, which celebrated Eid Al Ftir for the first time in its history this season.

Though Global Village was set to conclude on April 10, the season was extended and the fair remained open during Ramadan, giving guests plenty of opportunities to visit the different country pavilions.

Fatima, who visited the fair with eight of her friends and family members, said she had a blast trying out various delicacies. “The shawarma at the fair was just great,” she said. “I will really miss the event for the next six months, but I am looking forward to the next edition and the surprises it has in store for us."

Fahim Armar, a tourist who visited the park for the first time, was surprised by the fair. "I had heard a lot about Global Village. But it crossed all my expectations," he said.

To ensure he didn't miss anything, Armar covered most of the pavilions. "All the pavilions are just stunning with the way they have showcased the tradition, culture and local products. And not to forget food and the thrilling rides," he added.

Another visitor, Fathima Fidha from Kerala, India, visited the park with her family. "I will miss the fair because it has curated experiences with a unique story of its own," she said.

Jessy Runker, a Bangladeshi expat who works at facility management company, explained what she would miss most about the fair: "Street food and meeting people from different cultures and traditions was a learning experience."

