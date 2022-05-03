Dubai: Global Village marks first Eid Al Fitr with daily fireworks

Visitors also have a chance to win a brand-new Ford Bronco SUV

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 May 2022, 2:25 PM

Thousands of guests enjoyed a memorable Eid Al Fitr on Monday at the Global Village. With extended opening hours, from 5pm until 2am, the final week of Season 26 will host fireworks every night.

The multicultural destination provides the perfect spot for an unforgettable holiday, with 26 country pavilions representing 80 cultures, Carnaval adventures, entertainment, fun-filled attractions and activities for guests of all ages as well as fireworks every night.

For a traditional Arabic ambience, the air-conditioned, open-air Majlis of the World will remain open over the Eid holidays, said Global Village. Main Stage shows are back, and guests are making sure they get their fill of shopping before the season ends.

Guests also have a chance to win a brand-new Ford Bronco SUV. Until May 6, guests can enter the draw by purchasing an entry ticket or get twice the chance by booking their tables at Majlis of the World; the winner will be announced on the final day of Season 26 on May 7.

Earlier, the tourist destination had announced the extension of Season 26 until May 7. This year also marks the first time in history that Global Village celebrated Eid Al Fitr with visitors.

