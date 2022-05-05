Only 2 days to go: 9 things to do before Dubai's Global Village ends

The fair had a record-breaking 194 days of operation in its 26th season

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 4:28 PM Last updated: Thu 5 May 2022, 4:31 PM

After hosting thousands of guests during its record-breaking 194 days of operation, Global Village will come to an end for this season on Saturday evening, May 7.

The fair had a spectacular run in its 26th season that saw the world coming together to celebrate Eid Al Fitr for the first time in its history. The sprawling theme park, which was to end on April 10, was extended and remained open during Ramadan giving guests plenty of opportunities to discover traditions from many different countries and cultures.

With 26 pavilions representing 80 cultures, the family destination for gastronomy, shopping, and entertainment has curated experiences with a unique story of its own.

We bring nine unmissable things to do before the curtains come down on the mega event.

1. One-stop shopping destination

For an authentic flavour of local life, nothing comes close to a shopping experience at the souq. Turkey and Iran pavilions and the open-air markets in Thailand, the South Korean and Russian pavilions are the ideal places to shop for beautiful souvenirs and handicrafts.

Guests can also pick up exquisite carpets from Iran and Afghanistan, authentic Argan oil from Morocco or try fresh fruits from Thailand. Each pavilion, from Egypt to Europe, Japan to Pakistan, transports guests worldwide through smell, taste, and sounds.

2. Culinary experiences

Global Village is a culinary destination for visitors who know and love it for its extensive offerings. Visitors can savour a variety of global cuisines in an open food park, and can also get a taste authentic Asian delicacies at the Floating Market. A favourite spot to check out at Global Village is also the Happiness Street.

3. Treat for your sweet tooth

The fair is a hub of homemade traditional desserts and sweets. One can find premium offerings in Pakistan, Turkey, and Morocco pavilions.

With snow-like powder sugar coating, the Turkish Delights at Turkey pavilion are not just delectable but make for the perfect gift for family and friends.

4. A sensory aura

Head out to Global Village if you are looking for some affordable yet good fragrance to titillate your olfactory senses. It's a perfect destination to shop for perfumes from around the world. Shop for a range of scents that suit everyone's tastes at KSA, UAE, Kuwait, and Lebanon pavilions.

5. Wonderland for kids

Global Village has designed the perfect bundle of wonder for kids, families and thrill-seekers, which will make it a moment to remember.

The little ones will take a fun-filled journey to Ripley’s Odditorium, 4D moving theatre and the Amazing Mirror Maze. They can then hop over to the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone and finish the evening with kid-friendly rides and attractions at the Carnival funfair.

6. Thrill for adrenaline junkies

Adventure seekers could try a lot of activities at the fair. They can take a ride on Transylvania Towers, Manila Mayhem, Global Burj, London Loop roller-coaster, etc.

7. High energy entertainment

Unique performances from across the world continue to wow thousands of guests. Top artists and performers from around the world have been entertaining visitors on the streets of Global Village.

8. Live concerts and shows

Daily shows on the main stage and many country pavilions take you on a cultural journey opening a new world to live and experience. These shows have been the crowd-puller in most editions, making it a not -to-miss activity.

9. Fireworks on display

The skies above Global Village will light up with colour every day at 9 pm. The final week of Season 26 will host fireworks every night.

