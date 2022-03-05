Russia-Ukraine crisis: Travelling to East Europe safe, travel agents say

Dubai’s online travel platform Wego buys Cleartrip’s Middle East business from India’s Flipkart
Travelling to Eastern Europe and the Balkan peninsula has been a concern for UAE residents, since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began.
However, travel agents reassure that it is completely safe to take a trip to that side of the world.
Bharath Aidasani, Managing Partner at Pluto Travels is in Serbia along with his clients for a vacation. He said that they are not facing any challenges and life is normal in the Balkans as well as a few Eurasian countries. “I am here in Serbia with a group of my corporate clients, and they are quite happy and having a fun time,” Aidasani said.
“Travellers from many countries like Israel, India, Hungary, US and European countries are taking a vacation here, which shows that it is absolutely safe, and one can have peaceful time here,” he added.
He also highlighted that UAE residents are willing to travel to these countries even as the airfare has increased to over Dh2,000 a ticket. “Demand for travel to these countries are increasing and we are expecting a high demand in summer season. We have also planned to reserve airline tickets for the season,” said Aidasani.
Rashid Abbas, Managing Director at Arooha Tours and Travels said that people are a bit concerned to travel to Eurasian and Balkan countries. “We have been sending messages across that’s it's safe to travel to these countries."
He also said that a few of his clients had recently travelled and they were quite happy with the situation there. “Last week my clients had been to a few countries in the East Europe. They were quite delighted with the peaceful environment there.”
Abbas also said that they are expecting the rush to European countries to increase in coming months.
