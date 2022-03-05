UAE flights: Why travellers must get travel insurance

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sat 5 Mar 2022, 9:15 AM

As the travel sector opens up with the decline in daily Covid-19 cases and improvement in trust among passengers, demand for travel insurance has been on the rise in the UAE as travellers are more cautious after the tough experiences they had during the pandemic.

Insurance industry executives say that travel insurance cost starts from as low as Dh1 per day and goes up to Dh500, depending on the plan of the passenger. Since these are still uncertain times for travellers, they buy insurance because, firstly, it’s has become mandatory and, secondly, passengers will have peace of mind in case of any eventuality.

“Yes, there is a rise seen in the travel insurance requests from customers. With the Covid-19 cases declining and opening of the airspace, people have started travelling again. Considering the experience travellers had during the Covid-19 pandemic, they are more cautious and aware of the benefits associated with travel insurance plans,” says Julien Audrerie, executive vice president, and head of consumer lines at Oman Insurance.

“While airlines offer travel insurance, a comprehensive cover including Covid-19, accident or a sudden sickness, is what people are looking for,” he said, adding that the cost can be as little as Dh40 and go up to Dh500.

Of late, most of the governments have opened up their borders for foreigners including the UAE, resulting in an increase in global passenger traffic. The latest data from the local airports showed that passenger traffic increased substantially last year with Dubai International (DXB) recording a 12.7 per cent surge to 29.11 million while Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) received 5.26 million passengers in 2021, a growth of 46 per cent.

Echoing Julien Audreries’ comments, Anas Mistareehi, chief operating officer, Al Wathba National Insurance Co., stated that there is a rise in demand for travel insurance after the pandemic outbreak as the packages have been altered to include Covid-19 coverage and more.

“It became mandatory to obtain travel insurance for travellers whether inbound or outbound. Travel insurance is key to ensure safe travels and coverage for emergency medical expenses, flight cancellations, baggage delays, and more.”

According to Mistareehi, travel insurance fees start from Dh1 per day and include Covid-19 coverage for inbound and outbound travellers.

Sanjeev Anand, general manager of business development at Al Sayegh Insurance Brokers, also agrees that there is a surge in travel insurance after the pandemic.

“All the travel agents are offerings travel insurance along with visas for all Inbound and outbound travels in and from UAE. UAE inbound travel insurance is priced at Dh8 onwards with Covid-19 only coverage. For outbound travel, the premium is based on multiple factors like the destination of the country, age of the individual and other medical declarations by the individuals,” added Anand.

