UAE travel: Emirates opens first retail office in new location

The facility offers flight reservations, ticketing, and general customer services

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 9:50 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 9:51 AM

Emirates has opened the doors of a new retail sales office in Fujairah, further expanding its presence in the Northern Region . Located in Al Ghilaila Building, overlooking the Fujairah corniche, the new office was inaugurated by senior Emirates and dnata commercial and sales executives, in a ceremony attended by local government representatives.

Emirates has worked in partnership with dnata Representation Services as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Fujairah for the past three decades. The opening of the first Emirates retail sales office in the emirate represents a focus on expansion to offer more first-hand support to the airline’s avid traveller base.

Significant investment has been made in equipping the new, conveniently located office, for a comfortable and more relaxed environment for Emirates customers wishing to walk in, book their travel, or speak to a sales agent to plan their next journey. The new retail sales office covers 68 square metres and features four customer service counters dedicated to flight reservations, ticketing, and general customer enquiries.