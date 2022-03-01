UAE travel: Emirates opens new check-in facility

New facility will help save time and cut queues for customers

Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 3:54 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 7:54 PM

Emirates is streamlining check-in formalities for its customers in Ajman and the Northern Emirates with the introduction of a new check-in facility in collaboration with the Ajman Transport Authority.

The new facility, located in the Ajman Central Bus Terminal, is the first remote check-in facility outside of Dubai and is helping customers reap the benefits of simple and quick check-in closer to home, reducing queues and improving their overall experience across the first touchpoints of their travel journey.

Customers can easily and efficiently check-in, verify Covid-19 related medical records for their destination, receive their boarding passes and board one of the convenient Ajman Transport Authority buses to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Once customers arrive at Terminal 3 and disembark, they can drop of their bags in a dedicated baggage area and proceed directly to immigration and security-ensuring a smoother ground journey through the airport by bypassing the check-in counter at Dubai International.

Plans are underway to integrate baggage check-in at the new Ajman facility in the coming weeks.

Open 24 hours a day, the Emirates check-in facility in Ajman will have four counters and two self-service kiosks for a contactless start to the journey, allowing check-in, boarding pass collection, choosing or changing seats on board, and updating passport and Skywards information.

Bus trips from the facility to Terminal 3 will run in parallel with Emirates’ peak operational periods, which include early and late morning scheduled flights as well the late night departures.

The new facility builds on the airline’s efforts to deliver a seamless experience for its customers across all touchpoints.

The Ajman check-in facility complements Emirates’ existing facilities for group and family check-in areas at Dubai International, and its cruise passenger check-in facilities at Port Rashid and Dubai Harbour.

Emirates also provides a convenient Home Check-in service from anywhere in Dubai, helping customers complete check-in from the comfort of their home, hotel or office and have their luggage transported to the airport prior to their flight.