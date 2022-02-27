UAE flights: Covid-19 test or vaccine? Travel rules for top 10 destinations

Below are the latest guidelines published on the Emirates airline website for travellers from the UAE

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 27 Feb 2022, 12:19 PM

The UAE eased Covid-19 safety protocols this week, scrapping the need for vaccinated inbound travellers to submit PCR tests prior to the departure.

There are many other countries, too, that have eased rules for the passengers but they still require them to carry a negative PCR test prior to the departure.

Below are the latest guidelines published on the Emirates airline website for PCR test requirements for travellers from the UAE to some of the popular destinations that UAE residents travel to.

1. India

Some Indian airlines had announced that passengers — who are fully vaccinated in India — don’t need a Covid-19 PCR test to travel to the country from the UAE.

However, according to Emirates, all passengers from the UAE to India must present a negative Covid 19 PCR test report taken within 72 hours before travel or a vaccination certificate.

Passengers are subject to random testing on arrival at the airport. Passengers selected for testing will submit the samples and be allowed to leave the airport. Passengers who test positive will be treated/isolated according to the guidelines. Children aged below five are exempt from both pre departure and on arrival tests.

2. Pakistan

Pakistan dropped the requirement for vaccinated passengers to carry a negative PCR test from February 24.

However, those passengers who are not fully vaccinated will have to carry a negative PCR test before the departure to Pakistan taken not more than 72 hours before the departure.

Passengers below 12 are exempted from the vaccination while travellers aged between 12 and 18 are allowed to travel to Pakistan without vaccination till March 31, 2022.

3. Bangladesh:

All passengers must present a negative Covid 19 PCR test certificate at check-in and on arrival regardless of their vaccination status. Test certificate must be conducted within 48 hours of departure and should be in English.

Children below 12 years are exempt from the Covid 19 PCR test requirement. Travellers who have completed the required doses (single or double) at least 14 days before their date of travel can enter Bangladesh. They must carry a certificate and will not be required to quarantine on arrival.

But unvaccinated travellers – either one or two doses – can enter Bangladesh but must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at government nominated hotels.

4. Saudi Arabia:

All passengers, except children below 8, are required to present a negative Covid 19 PCR or antigen test result taken no more than 48 hours before the scheduled departure to the Kingdom.

Vaccinated non-Saudi travellers must present proof that they have received the required doses and register their vaccination data online in Tawakkalna app.

5. Oman:

All passengers arriving in Oman must present a negative PCR test certificate. The test should be conducted within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival into Oman for international flights of more than eight hours, including transit and 72 hours for shorter flights of duration eight hours and less.

The PCR test certificate must have a QR code. Passengers also have the option to take a Covid 19 RT PCR test within 24 hours after arrival in lieu of the PCR test before the departure of the flight. Passengers aged 18 years and below are exempted from the Covid 19 testing requirements.

6. Egypt:

Travellers who do not have a valid vaccination certificate need to have a printed negative Covid 19 RT PCR test certificate from an accredited lab in English or Arabic taken within 72 hours before the departure.

The printed PCR test certificate must be original and stamped by the laboratory/hospital or a QR code. Passengers who do not have a stamp or a QR code on their test certificate will be deported back to their point of origin. Children below 12 and transit passengers are exempted from the negative PCR test certificate requirement.

7. United Kingdom

Fully vaccinated passengers who are coming from countries not included in the red list are not required to carry a negative PCR test. But passengers coming from the red list countries will provide proof of negative pre-departure Covid-19 test taken within 48 hours before the departure even if they’re vaccinated.

Also, unvaccinated passengers or passengers vaccinated with unauthorised vaccines need to provide a certificate for a negative pre-departure Covid 19 test taken two days before the start of the journey to the UK. Only British or Irish nationals and UK residency holders are allowed to enter the UK if the passenger is coming from the red list country.

8. United States

All passengers above 2 years, regardless of their vaccination status, must show a negative Covid 19 PCR test result taken no more than one day before their travel to the US. They can also submit documents of recovery if infected with Covid 19 within the last 90 days.

Passengers transiting via Dubai may present a Covid 19 PCR or Rapid Antigen test taken at their point of origin as per the US health authority’s guidelines. Rapid testing will not be permitted while in transit in Dubai.

9. Switzerland

Passengers travelling from the UAE are not required to submit a negative pre-departure Covid 19 test, vaccination certificate or the need to complete a passenger locator form. Wearing face mask requirements in public places has also been dropped.

10. France

Passengers travelling from UAE to France must present either a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure or antigen test taken less than 48 hours before departure or a certificate of recovery dated more than 11 days and less than six months from the date of travel.