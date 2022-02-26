Covid in UAE: No Green Pass to enter Abu Dhabi, masks now optional; all you need to know

Everything you need to know about mask-wearing rules in the capital city before stepping out this weekend

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 26 Feb 2022, 11:36 AM

Confused about the new mask mandate? Here is all you need to know.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has updated several of its Covid-19 regulations for residents, government employees and visitors in the city.

While the Covid-19 border controls for entering into Abu Dhabi are ending on Monday, February 28, several new mandates have been put into place effective today (Saturday, February 26).

The Al Hosn green pass would not be needed to enter Abu Dhabi from February 28, the capital city’s Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee said late Friday.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office also tweeted that EDE scanners that inspect commuters for Covid-19 symptoms would also be removed from the check points. However, the green pass system will still be needed to gain access to public places in the emirate.

Here is everything you need to know before stepping out for the weekend:

- Coronavirus positive patients would no longer be required to wear wristbands during home isolation

- Close contacts need not undergo quarantine as well. Instead, they must undergo daily PCR tests for five consecutive days before leaving their homes

- Face masks in outdoor spaces are optional. Masks, however, must be worn in all closed areas – including schools and shopping malls, for example

- In tourist attractions and commercial premises, the operational capacity has been increased to 90 per cent

- A green pass on the Al Hosn app is required to enter events and tourist hotspots while EDE scanners would be continued to be used on employees’ working in commercial entities

- Physical distancing must be observed at events, tourist attractions, and commercial properties

- Operational capacity in private events, such as weddings, have also been increased to 90 per cent. Face mask policies remain the same as public events

- Significant changes have also been made for Abu Dhabi bound international travellers. The ‘green country’ system and Covid-19 testing requirements related to list of countries have been scrapped.

- On-arrival quarantine protocols have also been removed for all international travellers.

- In Abu Dhabi’s government buildings, a green pass is required for all employees, visitors and contractors

- Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to enter without an exemption

