Dubai: Free abra rides to Deira Islands announced as new marine station opens

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 11:25 AM

A new marine station has opened at Deira Islands’ Souk Al Marfa, a waterfront marketplace. Launched under a partnership between Nakheel and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), free rides have been announced for visitors in the first five months.

Two scenic routes connect Souk Al Marfa to Dubai’s Old Souq and Deira Old Souq. A 25-minute abra journey operates from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays; and 10am to 12pm and 5pm to 10pm on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

A 20-minute ferry trip runs between Souk Al Marfa and Al Ghubaiba from 6pm to 10pm on weekends only.

The routes connect Dubai’s oldest and most traditional trading hub with the city’s newest island development. The abra and ferry journeys will offer views of the Deira Corniche, Deira Old Souq, Dubai Creek and the Gold Souq.

More than 900 shops currently operate at Souk Al Marfa, with another 200 set to open soon. Items on sale include carpets, lights, spices, fashion, electronics, as well as authentic Thai and Persian markets.

The 15.3 square-kilometre Deira Islands comprises four man-made islands. The project, which is adjacent to Dubai's Deira district, has added 40km, including 21km of beachfront, to Dubai’s coastline.

Muath Abdelkader AlRais, general manager of Souk Al Marfa, said: “The new abra and ferry service brings a new and memorable way for local residents and visitors from further afield to reach our newest retail destination.”

Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive officer at Public Transport Agency at RTA, added: “This transportation method is an exciting new way to access Souk Al Marfa in an easy and seamless way.”