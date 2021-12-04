Covid-19 travel update: Emirates issues guidelines for ticket cancellation, route suspensions

Countries around the world have implemented new travel rules

Photo: File

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 2:40 PM

Just as many countries worldwide were beginning to loosen their border restrictions and opening up air travel, reports of the Omicron Cvoid-19 variant in South Africa sent many of those doors slamming shut again.

Different countries and territories have taken different approaches toward preventing the spread of this new variant. This has also left travellers during the holiday season in a quandary.

Dubai's Emirates airline has issued guidelines to follow in case a flight gets cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to Covid‑19 restrictions.

The most up-to-date information is below:

If your travel plans have been affected by Covid‑19, you can change your booking through 'Manage A Booking' or you can contact your travel agent. You can also request a refund.

Are there any change fees?

There are no change fees when you rebook within the validity of the ticket so you have more flexibility to plan ahead. However, there may be a difference in the fare or tax if you choose to change the date or the destination.

ALSO READ:

Keep your ticket for the future

— For tickets issued on or after October 12, 2021 with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

You can keep the ticket and use it later. Emirates have extended the ticket validity for 24 months from the date of original booking. The ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination in the same booking class within the same cabin with no extra fees during this period.

— For tickets issued between April 1, 2021 and October 11, 2021 with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

Emirates extended its validity for 24 months from the date of your original booking. Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region* (check below) in the same travel class within the same cabin with no extra fees during this period.

— For tickets issued between October 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021 with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

Emirates extended its validity for 36 months from the date of your original booking. Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region* in the same travel class with no extra fees during this period.

— For tickets issued on or before September 30, 2020, with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

You can keep the ticket you’ve already booked and use it later. We’ve extended its validity for 36 months from the date of your original booking. Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region* in the same travel class, with no extra fees during this period.

ALSO READ:

How to change booking

If you have booked your flights directly from Emirates, the validity of your ticket will be extended automatically. Just call the airline with your dates when you’re ready to fly.

Contact the travel agent if the ticket has been booked through them before ticket expires to extend validity from 24 months to 36 months.

Can I change my destination?

Yes in some cases you can change your destination to another one within the same region*. However, it depends when you booked your ticket.

If you booked your ticket on or after October 12, 2021, with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

You can change it for the same destination, within the same fare season and in the same travel class for no extra charge. Please ensure to cancel your reservation if you are unable to travel to avoid charges.

If you booked your ticket between April 1, 2021 and October 11, 2021, with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

You can change your ticket for another destination in the same region* and in the same travel class for no extra charge. If the itinerary on your original booking did not include Dubai, then you are only able to change your flight for a similar itinerary that does not include Dubai.

For tickets issued on or before September 30, 2020, with a travel date on or before May 31, 2022

Your ticket will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region* in any travel class. If the itinerary on your original booking did not include Dubai, then you are only able to change your flight for a similar itinerary that does not include Dubai.

*The Emirates regions are:

Africa

Australasia

Europe

the Far East

China

the Gulf, Middle East and Iran

Indian Ocean Islands

North America

South America

West Asia

Refund in case of no cancellation

Yes, even if your flight hasn’t been cancelled you can still request a refund. There’s no cancellation fee and Emirates will refund the flight fare. However, the service fees and taxes will not be refunded.