Dubai travel: Emirates to resume Nigeria flights from Dec 5

Nigerian cities Abuja and Lagos will be served with daily flights from December 5, 2021.

File

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 10:20 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 10:28 AM

Emirates will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from December 5, 2021.

The Dubai-based airline will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai. It will also enable travellers to connect via Dubai to the Emirates network of over 120 global destinations.

Emirates will operate to Abuja with EK 785 and 786. EK 785 will depart Dubai at 11.00am, arriving in Abuja at 3.40pm. The return flight, EK 786 will take off from Abuja at 7.00pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.35am the next day.

Emirates flight EK 783 to Lagos will depart Dubai at 10.30am, arriving in Lagos at 3.40pm. The return flight EK 784 will depart Lagos at 6.10pm, arriving in Dubai at 4.15am the next day.

All flights can be booked on emirates.com, with OTAs and via travel agents.

Covid-19 testing rules for passengers

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Travellers coming from Nigeria must hold a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Additionally, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specified designated laboratories for passengers departing Nigeria and travellers must obtain their certificate from one of the labs listed here to be accepted on the flight.

Travellers coming from Nigeria will also need to take another Covid-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.