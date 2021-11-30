India is observing the situation in other countries, including Omicron hotspot South Africa
Dubai-based airline Emirates will operate passenger flights to a South African city from December 1.
In a fresh travel update posted on the airline's website on Tuesday, Emirates said it will operate four flights a week into Johannesburg, from December 1 to 31, 2021.
The announcement comes after UAE recently suspended flights and entry of travellers from seven African countries due to concerns related to the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.
The airline added that due to current travel restrictions, it will not be carrying outbound passengers from Johannesburg.
Passenges are advised to check the airline website for flight schedule, seat availability and latest travel requirements.
'Until further notice, Emirates has temporarily suspended passenger operations to and from Durban and Cape Town,' the travel advisory added.
Customers affected by flight cancellations do not need to call immediately for rebooking as they can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.
