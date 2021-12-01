UAE National Day: Free Expo 2020 tickets to all inbound travellers to Dubai

UAE National Day fireworks in 5 Dubai locations; Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab to light up in Emirati colours
Prominent buildings and landmarks will also light up in UAE colours
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
As part of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai, is offering inbound travellers to the emirate free Expo 2020 tickets.
The tickets, which will be offered for two weeks from today (Wednesday, December 1), will enable travellers to visit the mega global event that features the participation of 192 countries.
All inbound travellers entering Dubai through its various ports, including tourists, residents and citizens, will receive the free tickets.
The initiative is part of the Council’s efforts to promote events in Dubai, showcase the emirate’s capabilities, and encourage travellers to explore Dubai’s diverse events and attractions.
ALSO READ:
Running until March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 highlights music, architecture, technology and culture from around the globe as part of its packed events calendar.
The global event provides visitors the opportunity to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of countries across the world.
The event also brings together the world’s brightest minds through its Programme for People and Planet, which offers a platform for the free and open exchange of new ideas and innovation.
Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.
Prominent buildings and landmarks will also light up in UAE colours
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
Mobile networks announce special deals to celebrate the Golden Jubilee
Year of the 50th6 hours ago
Last month, an Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft performed low-level flypasts over Dubai.
Year of the 50th7 hours ago
'We had to prove our ability to establish an efficient country and an ambitious development model'
Year of the 50th8 hours ago
'We have introduced to the world an inspiring development success story, which has rendered our country a leading regional and international financial centre'
Year of the 50th8 hours ago
'From Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, we have discovered something amazing in every emirate of this beautiful country'
Year of the 50th9 hours ago
Participating families brought local crafts and traditional meals to the celebration
Year of the 50th21 hours ago
New figures track the country's progress in key sectors
Year of the 50th1 day ago