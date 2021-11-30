Dubai flights: Emirates issues peak travel advisory

UAE National Day holiday: Check in for flight up to 24 hours prior; peak travel advisory issued
The peak is expected to last until the school winter break ends
Travel5 days ago
Emirates airline has said it expects a high number of passenger departures from Dubai.
Due to Covid-19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures, passengers may experience an increased waiting time at check-in counters.
As a result, the airline has requested passengers starting their journey in Dubai to arrive at the airport early.
"Check‑in counters will be open 24 hours before your flight from Dubai, and you can check‑in for your flights and drop your luggage 24 hours before the departure of your flight," Emirates said in its travel update.
For customers travelling to the US, check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. Passengers can check in early and drop off their bags.
ALSO READ:
"We encourage you to check‑in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for check‑in," the airline said.
Passengers are also encouraged to check the details on the travel requirements page before travelling.
The peak is expected to last until the school winter break ends
Travel5 days ago
Government of India is working towards the resumption of scheduled flights
Travel6 days ago
South Pacific country enforced some of the tightest pandemic restrictions among OECD nations
Travel6 days ago
Arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure if flying out of Terminal 1
Travel1 week ago
Only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone; December 4 expected to be the busiest day.
Travel1 week ago
MOFAIC's travel instructions are tailored according to each country of interest
Travel1 week ago
Airline has launched a dedicated website for residents to share their most memorable experiences
Travel1 week ago
100 per cent X-ray check is now mandatory for luggage at Delhi airport for international passengers
Travel1 week ago