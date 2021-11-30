Dubai flights: Emirates issues peak travel advisory

The airline urged passengers to arrive at the airport early

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 7:56 PM

Emirates airline has said it expects a high number of passenger departures from Dubai.

Due to Covid-19 travel requirement checks and safety procedures, passengers may experience an increased waiting time at check-in counters.

As a result, the airline has requested passengers starting their journey in Dubai to arrive at the airport early.

"Check‑in counters will be open 24 hours before your flight from Dubai, and you can check‑in for your flights and drop your luggage 24 hours before the departure of your flight," Emirates said in its travel update.

For customers travelling to the US, check‑in counters will open 12 hours before the flight. Passengers can check in early and drop off their bags.

"We encourage you to check‑in early and ensure you have all the relevant documents ready for check‑in," the airline said.

Passengers are also encouraged to check the details on the travel requirements page before travelling.