Covid-19 Omicron variant: Travel restrictions imposed in India amid new cases

The country postponed resumption of international flights from December 15

Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 1:13 PM

India, on December 2, confirmed its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in two people who travelled abroad.

India’s Health Ministry said the cases include two men in southern Karnataka state who came from abroad.

The country has also postponed the resumption of international flights from December 15 due to the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement today, citing the "evolving global scenario" in light of the new variant.

Numerous countries have implemented new travel rules, including several Indian states.

New Delhi

As per the updated travel rules, all international travellers before their scheduled travel, would be required to submit self-declaration form on the online ‘Air Suvidha’ portal, including details of last 14 days. Further, travellers will need to upload a negative RT-PCR test report, which has been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey.

Jammu and Kashmir

All international passengers will be required to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar Airport, which will be followed by a 7-day home quarantine for all. Passengers will then again be retested on the eighth day of home quarantine, or if they develop any symptom during the quarantine. And even if the report of RT-PCR comes negative, they will be required to self-monitor for one more week at strict home quarantine.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra state government has requested all international travellers to send details of their travel history of the past 15 days, before boarding a flight to Mumbai. Passengers travelling from at-risk nations, will have separate counters for checking. Additional RT-PCR tests as well as institutional quarantine will be mandatory. Further, all those who have connecting flights, will also be required to undergo an RT-PCR test. They will be allowed to board their connecting flight only if the result comes negative. Domestic travellers will be permitted to travel if they are fully vaccinated, or are able to produce a negative COVID test report, which has been done 48 hours before travel.

Karnataka

The state government has announced that all international travellers arriving in the state will have to take a mandatory RT-PCR test, and should also be in seven days home quarantine. Those who test negative or are symptomatic, will have to undergo home testing on the fifth day, while those who test negative, will be in home quarantine for seven days. Further, the asymptomatic ones will be tested on the seventh day; if they test positive, they will be treated separately, or will be immediately hospitalized.

Madhya Pradesh

Anybody arriving in the state will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test if they are unable to produce any recent Coronavirus test report.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand state government has announced that all travellers arriving in the state will be required to undergo mandatory tests. Anybody found symptomatic or positive will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days. At the state’s borders, officials will be conducting random testing. As per the reports, all COVID-19 samples will be sent to the government medical college in Dehradun for genome sequencing.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government has set help desks at international airports to keep a tab on arrivals from South Africa and its neighbouring countries. As per the reports, the help desks will be monitoring travellers for symptoms. While those who test positive will be required to undergo quarantine, those who test negative can proceed to their destination under observation.