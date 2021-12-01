UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Covid-19: India postpones resumption of international flights from Dec 15

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement today

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 3:27 PM

India has postponed the resumption of international flights from December 15 due to the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement today.

Last month, the Indian government had decided to resume international flight operations from December 15.


More news from coronavirus