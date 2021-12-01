Covid-19: India postpones resumption of international flights from Dec 15

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 3:27 PM

India has postponed the resumption of international flights from December 15 due to the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) made the announcement today.

Last month, the Indian government had decided to resume international flight operations from December 15.