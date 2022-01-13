Video: Over 16,300 UAE drivers fined Dh400 for changing lanes without indicating

Police have urged motorists to use turn signals in a timely manner

A total of 16,378 motorists were fined in Abu Dhabi in 2021 for not using indicators or turn signals while changing lanes, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

Drivers who don't use indicators before changing lanes or turning or altering direction in any way on the roads will face a fine of Dh400.

Police have urged drivers to use the turn signals in a timely manner and to turn them off at an appropriate time to avoid traffic accidents. Not using indicators, according to police, leads to serious risk of accident for the offending vehicle and other road users.

“Changing lanes or altering direction without using the turn signals or indicators, whether from right to left and vice versa, or when turning, distracts the driver behind or the one occupying other lanes, which may lead to collisions, especially if the motorist is speeding and unable to break or avoid the vehicle in front of them,” police said in a statement.

“It is crucial for drivers to use the indicators or turn signals whenever it’s required, as they are important in traffic accident prevention."

