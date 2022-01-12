Dubai: How to pay traffic fines in interest-free instalments; all your questions answered

Drivers can choose between a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month instalment plan

Paying off traffic fines just got a lot more convenient.

The Dubai Police has introduced the Fines Instalment Services, which allows drivers to pay off their traffic fines in interest-free, monthly instalments. They can choose between a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month instalment plan.

Here's everything you need to know about the instalment service.

Who is eligible?

- Individuals (citizens from GCC countries, residents, visitors)

- Government (local, federal, diplomatic)

- Companies and institutions

What documents are needed to avail of the service?

No documents are required.

What information needs to be provided?

You will need the following:

- Valid email address

- Valid identity card

- Bank account number and IBAN

- Vehicle number

Which credit cards can be used for the instalment plan?

Payment can be done using credit cards issued by Emirates National Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Bank Commercial International, Dubai Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Finance House.

What are the terms and conditions of the service?

- The value of fines should not be less than Dh5,000 for individuals and Dh20,000 for companies and institutions

- The instalment applicant should pay 25 per cent of the total fines in case of individuals, companies, and institutions

- Instalments are issued for up to 24 months and according to the value of traffic fines

- In case the instalments need to be postponed for some reason, a fee of Dh100 should be paid for individuals, Dh200 for companies and institutions (legal person), along with Dh10 for knowledge fees and Dh10 for innovation fees for each cheque, where the application should be submitted 15 days before the installment date

- The first instalment starts after 30 days and the duration between each instalment should not exceed three months.

- The instalment should be in accordance with the direct discount request approved by the Central Bank.

How do I complete the transaction?

- Enter the service through the Dubai Police website or application

- Inquire about traffic violations by providing the vehicle number, traffic file number or driver's licence number

- Select direct discount service

- Fill out personal information, including bank account number and ID number

- Agree to the terms and conditions of the direct discount service

- The request is sent to the Central Bank for approval. The customer will be notified if the request has not been approved and a reason will be provided.

- 25 per cent of the fine value is automatically deducted, and the remaining will be deducted on a monthly basis from the customer's account.

How much will the service cost?

The service is free of cost.

What are the methods of payment?

You can pay fines using the following:

- E-dirham

- Debit card (Visa – MasterCard)

How do I access the service?

The service is available on the following channels:

- Dubai Police Application

- Website: www.dubaipolice.gov.ae

- Smart Police Stations SPS (Stations Map)

- Kiosk

What are the working hours for using this service?

- The Dubai Traffic Department will be available from7.30am to 2.30pm for payments through cheques only.

- The Smart Police Stations SPS will be available 24/7.

Is the service linked to any digital payments?

Yes, the service is linked to Smart Dubai for digital payments.

Is there anything I should keep in mind while using the service?

- Applications with legal obstacles are excluded from the expected duration of the service.

- Customers can apply without pre-registering on digital channels.

How can I use the service if I'm using a digital channel?

- Click on the service

- Fill out the application form

- Attach requirements and documents

- Pay fees

- Submit a request for an instalment of traffic fines

- Follow up on request through digital channels by entering transaction number