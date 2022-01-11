Video: Thousands of UAE pedestrians fined for crossing road illegally

The offence is punishable with a Dh400 fine.

Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 2:22 PM

A new video shared by the Abu Dhabi Police highlights just how dangerous crossing the road from undesignated areas can be.

The police said they issued close to 7,900 fines to jaywalkers last year. The offence is punishable with a Dh400 fine.

The video shows instances of pedestrians crossing a busy highway; darting on a road in a residential area; jumping a fence; and crossing a zebra crossing despite the signal being red for pedestrians.

The police warned that the practice puts pedestrians and other road users in danger. It is one of the main reasons for run-over accidents.

They advised residents to use pedestrian bridges and zebra crossings.