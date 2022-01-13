UAE: New traffic fine payment service announced

Delay in bus services on a few RTA routes due to Al Salam Cycling Championship
The Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the launch of an instalment payment service to clear traffic fines.
Customers can now pay fines in instalments through approved banks with zero interest through the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Emirates Islamic Bank.
The customers must request a prepaid card from the bank, pay the fines through it, and then inform the bank that the payment process has ended so that instalments of the due amounts can be arranged.
This new service is offered as the extension of the 50% discount plan on traffic violations is scheduled to expire on January 17.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police launched this discount initiative on December 5, 2021, on the occasion of the 50th Union Day of the UAE, based on the keenness of the Ras Al Khaimah Police to adopt initiatives that would make customers happy and reduce burdens on the community members.
Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that this reduction and the instalment system would greatly facilitate violating motorists, who incur large sums of money, because of the accumulated violations.
The Ras Al Khaimah Police urged the motorists to adhere to traffic regulations and laws and to abide by the speed limits on the roads, both internal and external, to implement the Ministry of Interior's strategy aimed at controlling road security.
