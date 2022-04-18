UAE: Police to confiscate, sell impounded vehicles through smart programme

The process will sort and scrutinise seized vehicles that are subject to public auction and initiate the legal procedures

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have started implementing the smart programme to confiscate and sell impounded vehicles in the Emirate.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dr Mohammad Abdullah Al-Behar, Acting Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that the move accelerates the pace of smart transformation in government agencies at the federal and local levels.

He explained that the smart programme sorts and scrutinises seized vehicles subject to public auction and initiates legal procedures without any papers.

He added that the programme achieves smart connectivity between all internal and external partners to ensure speed of implementation, quality of procedures, and transparency in the service to ensure services efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police seeks to automate most of the services provided to customers and partners to achieve leadership in all national and strategic indicators that seek to maintain security and safety.

