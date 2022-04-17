Dubai: 18 new firefighting and rescue vehicles added to Civil Defence fleet

They are equipped with the latest advanced technologies to help achieve the best response time during emergency situations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 5:07 PM

Eighteen new firefighting and rescue vehicles have been added to Dubai Civil Defence's fleet to help achieve the best response time during emergency situations.

Lt-Gen Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, director-general of the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai, inaugurated the fleet, which includes 15 rapid intervention and three electric vehicles.

They are equipped with the latest modern and advanced technologies to suit the nature of the tasks they will have to carry out. The vehicles were also designed according to international specifications to increase efficiency and achieve the best performance indicators when dealing with accidents.

The step comes within the framework of implementing Dubai Civil Defence's plan and strategies, modernising its fleet of vehicles and the mechanisms of the fire and rescue sector.