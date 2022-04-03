Ramadan 2022 in UAE: 'Huge number' of motorists fined for speeding during Iftar traffic rush

Bottlenecks were observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1pm, with reports of multiple collisions

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 6:50 PM

A spike in driving violations — particularly speeding and tailgating — was recorded across the country on the first day of Ramadan, resulting in accidents that caused traffic to crawl to a standstill, the police said on Sunday.

With many residents rushing home to break their fast with their families, police radars detected a ‘huge number’ of motorists speeding their way to Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates around two hours before Iftar, according to the authorities.

Bottlenecks were observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1pm, with multiple collisions creating bumper-to-bumper scenarios around 3pm to 7pm.

Several minor accidents were reported on the Ittihad Road, Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and other major highways in Sharjah, such as in Al Wahda. On the Ittihad Road, heavy congestion stretched from Deira City Centre all the way to Taawun Interchange in Sharjah.

More police patrols deployed

The massive Iftar rush on day one of Ramadan prompted the police to deploy a bigger fleet of patrols across the Emirates to improve safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.

“Motorists are urged to be patient, drive safely and exercise restraint,” the Dubai Police said.

In Sharjah, a comprehensive traffic and security plan was drawn up.

“The plan includes increasing the number of patrols on highways, intersections, roundabouts, shopping areas and crowded places in all parts of Sharjah city. The traffic department is making every effort to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and prevent accidents and violations that are usually seen during Ramadan,” said Brig Dr Ahmed Al Saeed Al Naour, director-general of the Central Operation at the Sharjah Police.

Sharjah’s patrols will also be roaming around the neighbourhoods to monitor the security situation and serve the public’s needs.

Brig Al Naour urged community members to exercise caution and not to let their children step out of the house, especially before Iftar, to prevent accidents near residential buildings, on internal roads and at public parks.

In Ajman, more than 40 patrols were assigned to monitor roads 24/7 during the holy month.

Lt-Col Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the traffic and patrols department at the Ajman Police, said most of the accidents they recorded were caused by speeding during the Iftar rush.

ALSO READ:

In Ras Al Khaimah, 72 police patrols have been out on the roads since Saturday, the first day of Ramadan.

Maj-Gen Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said these officers had been on the lookout for reckless drivers on roads and around markets, residential neighbourhoods, and other key areas.

Maj-Gen Al Nuaimi assured the public that they are ready to respond to all enquiries and emergencies 24/7. Hotline 999 is always open.

Ramadan safety reminders for drivers and residents

— Be patient on the road

— As much as possible, avoid leaving the office during the rush hour between 4pm and 6.30pm

— Follow all speed limits

— Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you

— At home, don’t allow kids to step out of the house and go running on the streets especially during the Iftar rush