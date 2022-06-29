UAE: Police issue fresh warning to pedestrians; Dh400 fine for jaywalking

Authority urges residents to use designated crossings and follow traffic rules

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 2:30 PM

The Sharjah Police have warned pedestrians against the dangers of jaywalking, which could cause accidents resulting in death or serious injuries.

According to federal traffic law, pedestrians who fail to abide by the traffic signal and cross roads from non-designated areas entail a fine of Dh400.

This warning from the authority comes during a traffic awareness campaign that targets pedestrians. Major Abdullah Salem Al-Mandhari, Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that the campaign targeted pedestrians who violate the law by crossing the road randomly.

The campaign includes publishing awareness materials on social media platforms and news sites in Arabic, English, and Urdu, reaching 17,000 people.

He called on the residents to adhere to the laws regulating traffic and the importance of crossing from designated places for the safety and security of pedestrians and motorists.

Major Al Mandhari said that the safety of pedestrians on the road is a shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians. Motorists have a major role in achieving safety through caution and attention while driving in areas populated by pedestrians.

He pointed out that the intensification of traffic campaigns throughout the year aims to raise awareness among community members. The campaigns are being organized based on the statistics of the past year, which contributes to finding solutions to some of the observations that were previously monitored.