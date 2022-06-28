Sharjah Police to monitor vehicles transporting scrap in order to prevent crimes

Campaign aims to enhance security and safety for the community

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 5:57 PM

The Sharjah Police has launched a traffic security campaign, in cooperation with the municipalities of the central region, to monitor scrap transport vehicles. The aim is to monitor illegal activities, combat crime and enhance security and safety in the Emirate.

Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said: "The campaign aims to enhance security and safety in the region, by intensifying the security presence on the roads, and monitoring vehicles for the sale of "scrap", to ensure that they don't violate the legal procedures of these type of activities and are not exploited to commit a crime, such as theft."

He urged companies involved in this field to abide by the rules and ensure they have the necessary commercial licenses to operate.

According to him, the campaign looks forward to achieve positive results. Companies involved in dealing with such activities have to ensure that they carry out their work in a proper manner and not exploit the situation. Gangs have been known to get involved in the theft of electrical and haberdashery goods from facilities under construction, commercial, residential and agricultural areas.

He also praised the pivotal role of strategic partners in strengthening the security, stressing that joint and integrated work contributes to achieving a secure life for the community.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the security and traffic campaigns that continue throughout the year can achieve comprehensive security.

He urged the companies concerned in this field, of the need to abide by the rules , and make sure to obtain necessary commercial licenses by the police authorities or municipalities, which allow them to practice these activities, to avoid falling under the law.