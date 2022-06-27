Dubai: Uniform signs introduced on Jumeirah Beach

About 84 signs have been modified, including instructions and safety guidance

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 9:52 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality has introduced changes to the signs at Jumeirah Beach.

This is done to match the new changes introduced to the beach, as well as the new cycling and e-scooter tracks. The signs have been standardised in order to enhance the new identity of the beach as a tourist destination. The new signs have a modern design and distinctive colours.

The modification covers about 60 different signs along jogging and cycling tracks, at beach facilities, and others related to people of determination. This change is part of RTA’s efforts to ensure uniform, integrated and sustainable road systems at world-class standards. It also aims to deliver services that bring happiness to various categories and enhance safety and environmental sustainability.

Rules and Regulations

The new instruction signs for e-scooter use and cycling tracks emphasise the need to stay within designated lanes in the direction of traffic. They also highlight the 20 km/h maximum speed limit, and the minimum age for cycling (12 years old) and riding e-scooters (16 years old).

The signs stress the importance of wearing a protective helmet and appropriate gear and refraining from wearing dual headsets. It also points out to avoid reckless driving and dismounting while crossing pedestrian crossings, as well as not carrying anything that could cause imbalance. Additionally, they stated that seat-fixed e-scooters and motorcycles are not permitted on the designated track.

Beach Instructions

The instructional signs on the beach inform visitors that beginners and children alone should avoid swimming and should only swim in the specified marked areas. In addition to following the lifeguards' instructions, swimmers should swim during daylight hours and in the appropriate weather conditions.

The signs prohibit camping and smoking, and making sure luggage is not left on the beach. Other instructions include adhering to public morals, refraining from fishing and prohibiting pets.

This year, RTA has opened a dedicated cycling track extending 16 km alongside Jumeirah Street. It connects with the existing cycling tracks at King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street at the Dubai Internet City, Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal. It serves several hotspots including Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Business Bay and Dubai Design District.

