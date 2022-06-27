Dubai: New programme to boost government departments’ performance

The scheme that has seen 14 government entities sign agreements, including Dewa and RTA

Photo: Twitter/Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 6:33 PM

A new initiative launched in Dubai on Monday aims to drive government excellence in all fields. ‘Partners for Pioneering’ will see top-rated government entities like Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) cooperate with other departments to develop them.

The programme will facilitate the rapid exchange of knowledge and enhance public services through a “whole-of-government” strategic approach.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the scheme that has seen 14 government entities sign agreements.

Under the scheme, the Dubai Government Excellence Programme will rate entities in one of three levels based on scores received in their evaluation: Elite (600-plus), Excellent (450-600) and Basic (lesser than 450). Leadership partners will be selected according to the level of excellence, evaluation scores, nature of the entity's work, size of budget and number of employees.

Government entities from the Elite and Excellent categories will be linked with partner entities in the Basic level to develop them through a two-year partnership agreement.

Teams from participating parties have been instructed to hold meetings and create an integrated programme for self-assessment, and to provide training and identify priorities and opportunities for improvement. Elite entities will transfer knowledge, experiences, and success stories to those seeking to develop their performance through knowledge-sharing workshops.

Seven agreements

In its first edition, the ‘Partners for Pioneering’ initiative witnessed the signing of seven partnership agreements between 14 government entities:

>> Dewa with Dubai Government Human Resources Department

>> Dubai Police with Community Development Authority

>> RTA with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment

>> General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs with Dubai Culture

>> Dubai Customs with Dubai Government Legal Affairs Department

>> Dubai Municipality with Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

>> Dubai Health Authority with Dubai Sports Council.

‘Greater harmony’

Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai is a city of pioneers and government entities have a responsibility to act with speed and efficiency. “Greater harmony between all government departments will unlock new synergies that advance our shared goal of maintaining Dubai’s position as a leading global destination.”

The initiative will “see us go further and faster to promote close cooperation and partnership between various entities to take our performance to new heights”.

“Real leadership requires effective partnerships, where all players advance with the same speed and efficiency towards achieving common strategic goals,” added Sheikh Hamdan.

ALSO READ: