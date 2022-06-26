Made in UAE: New 'alert trailer' to reduce traffic accidents

Nineteen received moderate to serious injuries during the same time period
Sharjah Police has launched a new project called 'Alert Trailer', it will aim to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.
The trailer of the said project has been manufactured by Emirati cadres of Sharjah Police.
Lt. Colonel Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police said that the trailer is characterized by unique environment-friendly specifications.
The project aims to prevent consecutive traffic accidents on roads, as the alert trailer will replace traffic patrols at closed roads during a traffic accident, heavy vehicle breakdown or fire.
He explained that it will help by alerting motorists from afar, as the vehicle has strong solar-powered lights.
The vehicle was built to high standards and can withstand different climatic conditions.
The vehicle took 7 days to manufacture and its construction has been based on scientific research.
Sharjah Police has a laboratory for traffic innovation, which helps generate ideas and carry out tests before implementing them.
