Dubai: New road to ease traffic to Al Qudra Lakes

Saih Al Dahal Road Improvement Project will replace the old single-lane road with a dual carriageway extending 11km

A new road that will link with the entry points of Dubai’s Al Qudra Lakes is 60 per cent complete.

Saih Al Dahal Road Improvement Project will replace the old single-lane road with a dual carriageway extending 11km. Linking Saih Al Salam Road with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the project comprises of two lanes in each direction and three roundabouts to ease traffic movement.

“The project will increase the road intake from the existing 1,800 vehicles to 4,000 in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

“Thus, it will ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oases on both sides of the road, desert areas and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.”

The project starts from the roundabout at the junction of Saih Al Dahal Road with Saih Al Salam Road northwards, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station. It heads to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park southwards.

“It … eases the accessibility of road users to the oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as U-turns,” explained Al Tayer.

It complements a series of projects completed by the RTA in the area, such as the 23km-long Dubai Cycling Track.

The track at Saih Al Salam, which extends about 115km, has several facilities, including shops for renting bikes and accessories, a fully-equipped medical clinic, and 10 rest areas.

Other development projects in the area include widening of Saih Al Salam Road over a 21km stretch from Al Qudra roundabout up to the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road via Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom.

Nine roundabouts were constructed at junctions to ease the traffic flow and boost road safety.

Projects also included the construction of four camel and horse crossings, cycling track, service roads, parking spaces, and widening the existing parking area at the Dubai International Endurance Village.

