UAE: New RTA project to increase Al Quoz traffic capacity to 1,250 vehicles per hour

The project will serve around 3,000 residents

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 12:08 PM

A new road project is set to improve accessibility in Dubai's Al Quoz by increasing traffic capacity to 1,250 vehicles per hour.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for constructing internal roads extending 16km at Al Quoz 2 in Dubai.

The project is endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. It aims to meet the urbanisation needs of the area and bring happiness to residents.

The project primarily serves Al Quoz 2, situated between Al Khail Road and Meydan Road.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: "The project improves the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 area, such as the market complex and Al Quoz Lake Park, and serves about 3000 residents.

It will also enhance the entry/exit point to and from Al Meydan Road and improve the link with the residential area under development along with surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road."

Nad Al Sheba 2

RTA is also planning to carry out construction of internal roads extending 12km in Nad Al Sheba 2. Parallel parking, streetlights, rainwater drainage system and a sewage network are all in the works, Al Tayer said.

"It will also assess the condition of internal roads stretching 27km from engineering, traffic safety and drainage of storm water perspectives. This residential community is bordered by three main roads: Dubai - Al Ain Road towards the west, Nad Al Hamar St towards the east and south and Al Manama St towards the north," he said.

The main aim of the construction is to improve traffic flow and public safety, as well as ease connectivity with the surrounding areas.

"Connecting roads will be paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Al Manama and Nadd Al Hamar Streets will be constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood,” Al Tayer said.

In the second half of this year, RTA began construction of the internal roads at Al Barsha South 3, spanning 6.4km.

The project is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens and is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south, Motor City, Sports City and Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the west. The project works also include streetlights, car parks and bus stops.

The project facilitates access to the recently developed district of Al Barsha South 3 to serve more than 4,500 inhabitants. It improves the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa St. to 1,500 vehicles per hour.

It also improves the connection with residential districts under construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which will ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim Street as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2.