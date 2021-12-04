Dubai: New road to bring down travel time from 20 to 7 minutes

RTA completes 50% construction on Ras Al Khor- Dubai-Al Ain road

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 1:31 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 1:38 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced 50 per cent completion on the construction of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Roads Improvement Corridor.

The project, which extends eight km along Ras Al Khor Rd, runs from the Dubai-Al Ain Road intersection to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, RTA said in a press release.

The improvement works also include the construction of bridges extending two km. Following completion, the transit times on the major corridor is expected to drop from 20 to seven minutes, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, RTA.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Roads Improvement Corridor is one of the biggest projects undertaken by RTA. In the future, it will include the construction of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing; a bridge crossing over Dubai Creek to link Al Jaddaf in Bur Dubai with the street between Dubai Creek Harbour Project and Dubai Festival City, explained Al Tayer.

“The project includes widening Ras Al Khor Road from three to four lanes in each direction and constructing a 2-lane service road to enhance the traffic safety and ease the traffic flow, besides eliminating the existing overlapping traffic spots,” said Al Tayer.

“It will also increase the capacity of Ras Al Khor Road to 10,000 vehicles per hour. The project serves a host of major development projects inhabited by 650,000 residents around The Lagoons, Dubai Creek Harbour, Meydan Horizons, Ras Al Khor, Al Wasl, and Nadd Al Hamar Complex,” he added.

Road improvement projects

The project also includes improving the intersection of Nadd Al Hamar Road with Ras Al Khor Road. There will be an increase in the capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour by constructing a two-lane bridge extending 988 metres to enable free left-side turns of traffic inbound from Nadd Al Hamar Road heading in the direction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd.

“The project also involves the construction of another 115-metre bridge to serve the traffic inbound from Nadd Al Hamar heading to Ras Al Khor Road in the direction of Dubai-Al Ain Road,” he added.

A two-lane tunnel extending 368 metres will be constructed to enable right turns from Ras Al Khor Road to Nadd Al Hamar. The project works also include improvements at the existing intersection, and widening the existing turns.

Project phases

The project has been divided into several phases. Last year, RTA completed the construction of a three-lane bridge extending 740 meters leading to the Western entrance to (Dubai Creek - Dubai Creek Harbour). The bridge connects traffic inbound from Dubai - Al Ain Road and Al Khail Road, heading East to Dubai Creek - Dubai Creek Harbour area, with a capacity of 7,500 vehicles per hour.

“RTA has also constructed a new 1.5- kilometre road of four lanes in each direction along with entry and exit points to and from the newly completed areas to facilitate traffic inbound from Nadd Al Hamar - Ras Al Khor Roads intersection,” explained Al Tayer.

“The new roads and bridges network contributed to streamlining the traffic flow to the newly completed housing units at the Dubai Creek, by linking them with the surrounding roads. The new roads were also fitted with lighting comprising of 108 streetlight poles. Work is currently underway on the construction of a 640-metre bridge to ensure a smooth traffic movement from Dubai Creek Harbour project towards Ras Al Khor Road with a capacity of about 3100 vehicles per hour.

