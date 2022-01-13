Dubai: Infinity Bridge is part of a traffic project to slash travel time from 104 minutes to 16

The UAE Vice-President has visited Dubai’s latest architectural marvel: A bridge shaped like the infinity symbol.

First announced in 2018, the Infinity Bridge is part of the Dh5.3-billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

“It is a new global engineering, artistic and architectural masterpiece. Our bridges go towards the future and our ambitions are endless,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) website, the bridge goes across the creek. It is 300 metres long and 22 metres wide and can accommodate 24,000 vehicles in both directions.

“It rises 15 metres above the creek and allows complete freedom of movement to large boats and yachts around the clock,” the RTA said.

The bridge improves the link between Deira and Bur Dubai by increasing the total number of lanes crossing Dubai Creek from 48 to 60. It features a combined 3-metre track for pedestrians and cyclists.

Al Shindagha Corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai, in addition to several development projects like Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid. It is expected to serve one million people.

It will slash travel time from 104 minutes to just 16 by 2030. The time saved over 20 years will be worth about Dh45 billion.

Key corridor

Al Shindagha Corridor spans 13km along Sheikh Rashid Street, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street. Construction work started in 2016 and will be completed by 2027.

Currently, there are two circular roads to ease traffic flow and support economic activity in the city. The first is an external road that is an extension of Sheikh Rashid Street and passes along Al Mina, Al Khaleej, Cairo and Al Ittihad Streets. The second is an internal road that constitutes an extension of Sheikh Rashid Street and passes along Al Mina, Al Khaleej, Abu Bakr Al Siddique and Umm Hurair Streets.

The current section of Al Shindagha Corridor Project encompasses the construction of 15 junctions with a total length of 13km. Due to its immense scope, the project is being built in five phases.

The project also features plans for improvements to Al Khaleej Street and the intersection with Abu Hail Street. Another intersection will connect Sheikh Rashid Street with Jumeirah, Al Mina and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Streets.

This phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The project also covers the construction of 1.5km bridges leading to Deira Islands.

Investing in roads and the future

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Dubai’s continued commitment to infrastructure development, saying it is one of the vital pillars of the emirate’s comprehensive plan for economic and social advancement.

He highlighted how Dubai has invested over Dh140 billion in the roads and transport sector over the past 15 years.

Key projects include Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Business Bay Crossing, roads leading to Expo 2020 Dubai, the expansion of the Al Khail Road and the Al Khawaneej axis and other projects.