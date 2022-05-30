Dubai: 98% of private school bus permits process go paperless

Agreements signed to improve effectiveness and efficiency of rail network, top official says
Transport1 week ago
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the automation of procedures for obtaining NOCs for private schools’ bus transport operation permits has reached 98 per cent.
The automation process of the NOCs, issued by the Knowledge and Human Resources Development Authority (KHDA), is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to realise its third strategic goal (People Happiness), be it individuals or entities.
“The automation of procedures of obtaining NOCs related to permits for school buses started in 2018 through filing applications via RTA’s website without visiting RTA’s premises, which eliminated the need for paper transactions,” said Adel Mohammed Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“Before being automated, the service was paper-based. Following the automation, the requirements to be uploaded include the commercial licence, the maintenance contract in addition to the bus route and student details,” he explained.
ALSO READ:
The application for NOCs will be open after opening an account for each school on RTA’s website.
The processing of these services will be via online and smart channels. RTA’s digital transformation drive for processing these types of services corresponds to the government policy to cut the number of visitors by 80 per cent to increase customer satisfaction and happiness with this time-saving exercise. These efforts contribute to the government’s drive to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world and RTA’s two strategic goals: Smart Dubai and People Happiness.
“This initiative matches the Paperless Government policy as well as the UAE 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy 2017 aimed to raise the profile of the UAE as a global hub for the 4th Industrial Revolution. It will also contribute to the achievement of a competitive national digital economy driven by knowledge, innovation and future apps capable of integrating the physical, digital and bio technologies,” said Shakeri.
Agreements signed to improve effectiveness and efficiency of rail network, top official says
Transport1 week ago
Last year, the police had warned that motorists caught driving with damaged or worn-out tyres face a Dh500 fine, along with four black points
Transport1 week ago
40,000 violations in absentia recorded in 2022 as compared to last year, Major-General Al Nuaimi says
Transport1 week ago
Once operational, the service will cover 11 cities and locations from Al Sila to Fujairah
Transport1 week ago
It aims to curb dangerous driving habits and ensure the safety of students
Transport1 week ago
An awareness video released by the force says that it is the leading cause of death worldwide
Transport2 weeks ago
Police say the new requirements are part of their efforts to boost safety
Transport2 weeks ago
"I am just a stickler for rules," says Zainudeen PB
Transport2 weeks ago