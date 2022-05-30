Dubai: 98% of private school bus permits process go paperless

Schools need to upload commercial licence, maintenance contract, bus route and student details

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 10:06 PM Last updated: Mon 30 May 2022, 10:08 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that the automation of procedures for obtaining NOCs for private schools’ bus transport operation permits has reached 98 per cent.

The automation process of the NOCs, issued by the Knowledge and Human Resources Development Authority (KHDA), is part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to realise its third strategic goal (People Happiness), be it individuals or entities.

“The automation of procedures of obtaining NOCs related to permits for school buses started in 2018 through filing applications via RTA’s website without visiting RTA’s premises, which eliminated the need for paper transactions,” said Adel Mohammed Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“Before being automated, the service was paper-based. Following the automation, the requirements to be uploaded include the commercial licence, the maintenance contract in addition to the bus route and student details,” he explained.

The application for NOCs will be open after opening an account for each school on RTA’s website.

The processing of these services will be via online and smart channels. RTA’s digital transformation drive for processing these types of services corresponds to the government policy to cut the number of visitors by 80 per cent to increase customer satisfaction and happiness with this time-saving exercise. These efforts contribute to the government’s drive to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world and RTA’s two strategic goals: Smart Dubai and People Happiness.

“This initiative matches the Paperless Government policy as well as the UAE 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy 2017 aimed to raise the profile of the UAE as a global hub for the 4th Industrial Revolution. It will also contribute to the achievement of a competitive national digital economy driven by knowledge, innovation and future apps capable of integrating the physical, digital and bio technologies,” said Shakeri.