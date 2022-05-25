Dubai: Discounts on taxis, Uber cars; free bus services after airport runway closure

Emirati author Maisoon Saqer picks up the Literature category award
UAE20 hours ago
It has been over two weeks since the northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) was closed, resulting in the diversion of several flights to Dubai World Central (DWC).
The airports’ operator has announced multiple transport services between the two airports to cater to all travellers.
Throughout the 45-day closure period from May 9 to June 22, Dubai Airports has advised all passengers to carefully check their flight information before setting out for their departure airport.
ALSO READ:
Emirati author Maisoon Saqer picks up the Literature category award
UAE20 hours ago
UAE detected its first case of the viral disease on May 24
UAE21 hours ago
Virus was detected in a 29-year-old visitor
UAE22 hours ago
Private sector companies that follow labour rules, exceed targets to benefit
UAE23 hours ago
Drop in visibility poses several challenge for drivers
UAE23 hours ago
Brands including Tory Burch, Karl Lagerfield, Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdales, Rivoli, Kenzo, Christian Louboutin to offer massive discount
UAE1 day ago
Authorities urge residents to follow safety measures
UAE1 day ago
Event to focus on exploring and shaping the future
UAE1 day ago