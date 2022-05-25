Dubai: Discounts on taxis, Uber cars; free bus services after airport runway closure

Passengers advised to check flight information before setting out

It has been over two weeks since the northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) was closed, resulting in the diversion of several flights to Dubai World Central (DWC).

The airports’ operator has announced multiple transport services between the two airports to cater to all travellers.

For those who prefer to drive themselves, DWC has complimentary parking for up to 2,500 cars.

Dubai Airports is providing a free bus service between all terminals of DXB and DWC every 30 minutes, 24 hours a day, ensuring a seamless transfer experience.

Dubai Taxi Corporation will remove the flag fall charges for any journeys starting from DWC for airport customers.

Those travelling via Uber car services can enjoy discounts quoting ‘DWC2022’ when booking a car through the app.

RTA will continue to operate the bus routes N55 and F55, providing a cost-effective transport option from DWC.

Throughout the 45-day closure period from May 9 to June 22, Dubai Airports has advised all passengers to carefully check their flight information before setting out for their departure airport.

