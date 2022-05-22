Dubai: More areas to get cycling tracks, bike racks, rest stops

The number of districts with flexible mobility elements will increase to 29 by the end of 2026, according to RTA

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 1:24 PM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to expand its flexible mobility project to Al Barsha 1 and 2 in a project that is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of next year.

The flexibility mobility project provides cycling tracks, bike racks, shaded areas, rest stops, raised pedestrian crossings, lower speed limits and pick up and drop off areas in a bid to encourage people to use flexible means of mobility, such as cycling and walking.

RTA also announced that it studying the design of flexible mobility elements in eight additional Dubai districts, namely: Al Ras, Al Bateen, Al Daghaya, Eyal Nasser, Al Souq Al Kabeer, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail and Al Sabkha. Accordingly, the number of districts that will have flexible mobility means will increase to 29 by the end of 2026.

RTA has revealed that flexibility mobility projects have been successful in increasing cycling trips and improving pedestrian satisfaction considerably.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The expansion in providing flexible mobility elements project culminates the excellent results of the initial phase of the project, which covered: Al Qusais 1, Al Mankhool and Al Karama.

"The number of cycling trips at Al Qusais 1 doubled from 1,173 journeys in 2020 to 2,346 journeys in 2021. During the same period, the number of cycling trips increased by 23 per cent at Al Karama and 12 per cent at Al Mankhool. Pedestrians' satisfaction with the improvement of the infrastructure as well as safety elements and flexible mobility in the three districts clocked 88 per cent, whereas the satisfaction rating of cyclists hit 87 per cent."

The project also contributed to pushing the number of cycling trips in Dubai from 20 million in 2021 to 36 million.

City connectivity

"The flexible mobility plan aims to develop an integrated infrastructure that is friendly to all by enhancing the connection between development projects, attractions areas, and mass transit stations, which requires the use of individual mobility means like walking, bikes, and electric scooters," said Al Tayer.

RTA has commissioned a comprehensive study for a structural non-motorised mobility plan in Dubai. It focused on providing an appropriate infrastructure befitting relatively long and medium journeys to ensure safe and smooth transport for all.

The authority has also charted out a strategy to expand the use of non-motorised transport modes, provide infrastructure friendly to residents, ease the accessibility for people of determination within the right-of-way, and enhance the connectivity between city components by facilitating the movement between development projects and attractions.

The strategy focuses on improving the first and last-mile solutions and increasing the ridership of non-conventional (non-motorised) transit means, such as walking and cycling, besides offering integral transport elements at all RTA projects.

Integrated transport

The flexible mobility project focuses on improving the elements of integrated transport, which mainly include: serving the needs of people of determination, constructing raised pedestrian crossings and speed-calming devices, specifying all types of cycling tracks, providing bike racks, installing directional and cautionary signs, adjusting pavements, specifying lanes shared by vehicles and non-motorised transport modes, constructing rest stops along with landscaped and sitting areas, providing shaded areas/pathways to encourage people to use flexible mobility means, and providing parking along with pick-up and drop-off points.

ALSO READ:

The selection of districts for implementing the flexible mobility projects is based on several criteria, including the availability of mass transit means, high ridership rates, population density, type of land use (residential, commercial, or combined residential/commercial), and the current situation of the infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.