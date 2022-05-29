Video: New Dubai-Al Ain road project opens, set to benefit 1.5 million motorists

The Dh2 billion project links with several highways

Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 12:55 PM Last updated: Sun 29 May 2022, 2:32 PM

The Dh2 billion Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project that was opened on Sunday will slash travel time on the road by 50 per cent.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), travel time on the Dubai-Al Ain Road from the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road to the that of Emirates Road will go down from 16 minutes to eight during peak times. Additionally, it will solve traffic snarls that used to extend for about two kilometres.

The road was widened from three to six lanes in each direction, and the project includes six main interchanges and bridges and ramps stretching 11.5km. The improvements will double the intake of the road from 12,000 to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, inaugurated the road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, told Sheikh Hamdan that the project will ease traffic flow and improve links with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, and Emirates Road.

It will benefit a population of 1.5 million living or working in the neighbourhood on both sides of the road. It also serves 25 universities and colleges, where over 27,500 students are enrolled.

Four ramps

The project saw the construction of four two-lane ramps at the junction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road extending 2,600 metres.

The total capacity of bridges at the junction will jump to 36,000 vehicles per hour in all directions, which will ensure smooth traffic flow on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from Al Qusais towards Al Ain.

Better traffic flow and safety

The Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project spans 17km from the intersection of Emirates Road to the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road.

Overall, the project covered the improvement of six key junctions with the Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Nad Al Sheba Road, Al Meydan Road and Ras Al Khor Road. These junctions facilitate smooth traffic flow and serve the residential communities on both sides of the road such as the Academic City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubailand Residential Complex, Liwan, and the Dubai Design District.

The bridges at the six junctions stretch 6,600 metres in length and their ramps span 4,900 metres in total.

Six junctions

The project included the construction of a ramp at the intersection of the Emirates Road and the Dubai-Al Ain Road. A 220-metre bridge links Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (north and south) with the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Works also included improving the existing ramp to serve inbound traffic movement from the Dubailand Residential Complex heading westwards to the Dubai-Al Ain Road in the direction of Dubai.

Works included the construction of a new 528-metre ramp to serve inbound traffic from Dubai heading northwards to the Academic City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis. Service roads have been constructed on both sides of the road along with turns to serve other traffic movements and development projects.

Other project works included the improvement of the Nad Al Sheba intersection to serve traffic from the Dubai-Al Ain Road to Nad Al Sheba and vice-versa.

Improvements covered the junction of Al Meydan Road with the Dubai-Al Ain Road, which has been linked with Al Manama Street by a four-lane bridge in each direction. Moreover, the previous bridge connecting Al Meydan Road and the Dubai-Al Ain Road has been improved to serve the residential projects of Meydan.

Roads are a top priority

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Dubai continues to advance the implementation of infrastructure development plans aimed at enhancing human welfare and catalysing sustainable economic growth. The Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project is part of our broader strategy to transform Dubai into the world’s best place to live, work and visit as well as strengthen our readiness to meet future needs in one of the fastest growing cities worldwide.”

Sheikh Hamdan said the government has placed the highest priority on constantly improving Dubai’s road infrastructure.

More projects to ease traffic

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on two projects under construction. The first is the Al Manama Street Improvement Project, where the existing roundabouts will be transformed into signalised junctions. Construction for the project is expected to be completed in September. The other is the improvement of the junction of the Academic City on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street Project, which is scheduled for completion in December this year.