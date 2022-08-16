Dubai: 2 dead, 11 injured in road accidents

Incidents could have been avoided if motorists abided by traffic laws, says officer

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 3:45 PM

Two people died and 11 were injured in separate traffic accidents last Friday and Saturday, the Dubai Police have said. A top officer said the accidents could have been avoided if the motorists abided by traffic laws and regulations.

Two vehicles crashed on Saturday on Al Ibdaa Street behind the Crowne Plaza Hotel, leaving two dead and four seriously injured. The accident happened when the driver of one of the vehicles failed to check if the road was clear before making a U-Turn.

In another accident reported on Friday, a motorist was injured after he dozed off while driving on Al Khail Road and his vehicle flipped over in the middle of the road near the Business Bay exit.

Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Directorate of Traffic, said a truck flipped over on a bridge over Emirates Road when its driver suddenly swerved off the lane and lost control. Two individuals sustained minor and mild injuries in the accident.

An accident between a motorcycle and a light vehicle on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road near Dubai-Al Ain Bridge left the motorcyclist injured. The accident happened as the drivers failed to maintain a safe distance.

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when he was run over by a motorist who had suddenly swerved to the right of the road in a bid to avoid a collision with another vehicle on the Qumasha street in JVC.

In another accident that occurred on the Sheikh Zayed Road, a woman sustained moderate injuries when her vehicle flipped over after she made a sudden swerve.

A person was injured after an accident between a truck and a pickup truck on the Emirates Road before Al Faya Bridge.

The officer from the Dubai Traffic Police warned against speeding, improper overtaking, sudden swerving, and distracted driving.