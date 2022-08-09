Abu Dhabi's 'zero road accident deaths' strategy: New guidelines issued for vehicle speed management

They detail procedures to assess, review and standardise vehicular speed

New guidelines for road speed management have been issued in Abu Dhabi. The guidelines detail procedures to assess, review and standardise vehicular speed on existing and new roads.

The Permanent Technical Committee of Abu Dhabi Technical Standards at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) issued the guideline to help ensure the highest levels of safety and security on Abu Dhabi roads.

They have been prepared in partnership with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters , the Integrated Transport Centre, and the Department of Health. The team also included representatives from other affiliated municipalities.

This is in line with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety's zero-vision strategy that aims to reduce road accident deaths to zero. It stresses the necessity of clear speed management methodology and tools that take into account all road users, engineering standards and traffic control needs.

Saif Al Bakri, Director of Specifications Services Department of QCC said the guideline aims to improve traffic safety in line with the best international standards and practices and notifying applicable speeds commensurate with the engineering design and road conditions.

The guide shows the keenness of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety and strategic partners to enhance the security and safety of road users and reduce road accidents continuously as part of its efforts to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system in Abu Dhabi.

