Abu Dhabi police caution taxi drivers, delivery riders about risks of reckless driving

Authorities aim to enhance traffic safety as number of bike delivery riders increase on roads

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022, 5:51 PM

Taxi drivers and delivery bike riders in Abu Dhabi attended an awareness workshop to learn about the risks of reckless driving and not adhering to traffic safety rules.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), the new initiative aims to promote the culture of safe driving among drivers and riders on the roads in the emirate.

The workshop was presented in Arabic, English and Urdu with participants from Talabat, Deliveroo and Americana in Al Ain city.

Lt. Colonel Saif Mohammed Al Ameri, deputy director of Al Ain Traffic Department explained that the initiative focused on raising the levels of traffic awareness.

In his lecture, Major Khaled Al Azizi, director of the public relations department at the Al Ain Traffic Department urged drivers to refrain from sudden change of lanes and the abrupt use of brakes on the busy roads and to avoid using mobile phones while driving.

He also stressed on the need to adhere to the specified speed limits, paying attention to the road, buckling up, and adhering to other traffic laws

Drivers were also urged to use indicators before taking turns and to avoid speeding at traffic signals and while overtaking other vehicles, as it could lead to collisions.

He pointed out that educating taxi drivers and delivery riders about safety on roads will help enhance traffic safety in the emirate.

There has been a significant increase in the number of bike delivery riders on Abu Dhabi roads over the past few years due to the surge in demand for food and grocery deliveries.