UAE: Driver ordered to pay Dh600,000 for knocking down pedestrian

The fine was Dh300,000 before he appealed to the court

File Photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 12:06 PM

A motorist who knocked down a pedestrian in Al Ain has been ordered to pay Dh600,000 to the victim.

Official court documents stated that the victim had filed a lawsuit against the driver. The man said in his lawsuit that he was crossing a road when the motorist who was driving recklessly knocked him down.

The victim demanded that the motorist pays him Dh1 million for the physical, moral and material damages he suffered as a result of the accident.

The plaintiff had sustained severe injuries and fractures that needed him to undergo several operations.

The man also presented to court medical reports from the several hospitals where he was treated.

The Al Ain Civil Appeals Court upheld an earlier ruling by the court of first instance which instructed the driver to pay the compensation to the victim based on the court ruling that found him guilty of causing the accident that injured the man.

The civil court of first instance had earlier convicted the driver and ordered him to pay Dh300,000 to the victim for the physical, moral and material damages.

Both the driver and the victim challenged the ruling to the appeals court.

After hearing from all parties, the civil appeals court judge rejected the driver’s appeal and maintained the ruling by the lower court.

The judge also increased the compensation amount from Dh300,000 to Dh600,000.

The driver was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

