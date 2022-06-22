UAE: Here's how to get a two digital mobile number

Emirates Auction, etisalat by e& launch first auction for short mobile phone numbers

By WAM Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 9:02 AM

Emirates Auction and Etisalat UAE announced the launch of the first online auction in the country, dubbed "#TAG", for shorter mobile phone numbers. Post-paid customers can link a mobile phone number to a short number #TAG, replacing the traditional way of dialing the 10-digit number.

The online auction, which ends today (June 22), allows customers to bid on a group of unique digit phone numbers that are only available to Etisalat UAE and Du post-paid customers. These special numbers usually match the numbers pegged to special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries of customers.

Several such unique numbers are going under the hammer, including #10, #1234, #11 and #55555.

For example, a person whose phone number is 050-XXXXXXX can be dialled up with #100 if he/she manages to buy the #TAG. This is not a new mobile number; it is a code that will be connected to a subscriber’s existing postpaid mobile number.

The new service follows e&’s recent unveiling of "etisalat by e&" as the new brand identity for Etisalat UAE, in line with the Group’s positioning as the global technology and investment conglomerate that digitally empowers people and societies.

In his remarks, Omar Matar Al Mannai, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, stated, "The introduction of such a service in collaboration with Etisalat UAE is consistent with the company's core objective of meeting the varying requirements of its consumers from various groups and segments of society across the UAE.

"#TAG is not only a unique short phone number, but also an innovative marketing and communication tool. Creating a VIP number that is personal to the business sets them apart and draws new customers with ease."

Khaled Elkhouly, Chief Consumer Officer at Etisalat UAE, highlighted how the service enhances customer experience, saying, "Etisalat UAE is constantly on the lookout for enriching consumer value propositions with solutions that enhance their experiences in today's fast-paced digital era. Our partnership with Emirates Auction provides our subscribers with an opportunity to own the first short mobile number regionally and globally. By using #TAG, customers can connect faster and more effortlessly than ever before.

"#TAG demonstrates our responsibility in delivering best-in-class innovative solutions that bring positive change to the lives of our customers. Our commitment to staying aligned with the UAE government's digitalisation ambitions has empowered us to harness advanced technologies and maintain cutting-edge offerings that benefit all members of society."

Al Mannai further added, "The auction is organised based on the latest and most accessible bidding systems in the world and features many distinct numbers to attract the attention of customers, such as #10, #1234, #11, and #55555. It is also widely received due to its comprehensive vision to meet the customers' aspirations of obtaining unique and short numbers. Moreover, the online auctions organised by Emirates Auction are known for holding a public competition in obtaining these numbers in the most transparent manner."