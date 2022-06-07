UAE: New app launched to auction seized vehicles, property in Abu Dhabi

The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE1 day ago
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has introduced a new mobile application to allow people to browse and bid for items seized in court cases. Users can bid directly on the app, whether they live in the UAE or outside the country.
Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said that this launch falls within the scope of their digital transformation plan, which involves taking advantage of modern technologies to develop an innovative judicial system.
The ADJD aims to ensure "the highest levels of transparency, clarity and impartiality" and to preserve the rights of the parties involved.
The new auction app, ADJD Auctions has been registered with the Ministry of Economy as an intellectual property right of the Judicial Department. It offers quick access to the services using digital identity and innovative options for bidding such as express bidding and automatic electronic bidding.
The items auctioned include real estate, vehicles, distinguished car license plates, and movable property of various kinds.
It also offers the ability for bidders to choose between three membership options, namely Silver, Gold and Platinum.
Emiratis and residents of the country can use digital identity to access the features of the app. Users outside the country can create an account using a phone number and a password. The app offers several options for paying the pre-auction security deposit, such as credit card, bank transfer or cheque.
ALSO READ:
The relevant authorities will contact those who have been in proximity to positive cases
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has reported 13 patients with the viral zoonotic disease so far
UAE1 day ago
The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation in various sectors
UAE1 day ago
At least 44 people, including 10 firefighters were killed in the blaze
UAE1 day ago
The officials will now ascertain offences, violations that fall under their jurisdiction
UAE1 day ago
Motorists urged to slow down when approaching crossing zones
UAE1 day ago
The centre will feature several fields and running tracks, along with food trucks and retail areas
UAE1 day ago
Prices slashed for all essential items for 10 days starting June 9
UAE1 day ago